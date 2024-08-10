Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits the Sea of Okhotsk

It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Sea of Okhotsk, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Saturday, August 10.
According to the National Seismic Network, the tremor occurred at 7.28am UAE time.
It can also be noted that on Friday, August 9, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 that struck New Zealand was recorded by stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network.
The quake occurred at 4.22pm UAE time, it said.
Meanwhile, a magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas on Friday evening, a day after the government issued a advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.
The government issued an emergency warning of a strong tremor for the capital city and Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture, without a tsunami alert.
