Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes New Zealand

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 5:37 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck New Zealand, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 4.22pm UAE time, it said.

Earlier on Friday, a magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, a day after the government issued a advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.