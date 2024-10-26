Illegal sale of Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert tickets: Raids in 5 cities in India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for Coldplay and Diljeet Dosanjh's Dilluminati concerts.

During the search operations, several incriminating materials including mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, etc. used in the scam were recovered and seized, the ED said.

This move comes after multiple FIRs were registered in various states regarding fraudulent ticket sales.

The concerts — Diljeet Dosanjh's "Dilluminati" and Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" — generated immense excitement, leading official ticketing partners, Bookmyshow and Zomato Live, to report that tickets sold out in just minutes on their platforms.

However, this demand led to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices, with fans discovering that they were sold fake tickets or charged exorbitant prices for legitimate ones.