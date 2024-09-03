Clearview AI fined €30.5 million by Dutch agency for facial recognition database

Authorities were getting the traffic-clogged megalopolis of 11 million into shape before the 87-year-old's landing on Tuesday for the high-profile visit
US facial recognition company Clearview AI has been fined 30.5 million euros ($33.7 million) for building what Dutch data protection watchdog DPA said on Tuesday was an illegal database.
DPA also issued an additional order, imposing a penalty of up to 5 million euros on Clearview for non-compliance.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact the company for comment but in its statement the DPA said that Clearview had not objected to its decision and would therefore be unable to appeal against the fine.
"Facial recognition is a highly intrusive technology, that you cannot simply unleash on anyone in the world," DPA chairman Aleid Wolfsen said in a statement, which warned that using the Clearview's services is also illegal under Dutch regulations.
Ride-hailing platform Uber was fined by DPA last week for sending the personal data of European taxi drivers to the United States, in violation of EU rules.
Uber called the fine unjustified and said it was appealing.
Residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators
Harris's membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha provides her campaign a direct line to a network of 360,000 women across the country
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon
The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza
France has been without a permanent government since the July 7 legislative polls where the left formed the largest faction in a hung parliament
Hasina's iron-fisted tenure came to an end last month as protesters marched on her palace in Dhaka after 15 years characterised by rights abuses and opposition crackdowns
Relatives that usually provide the bulk of meals in underfunded public facilities such as the Kavumu hospital were banned from visiting the mpox ward to avoid contamination