Cineworld to exit some UK sites as part of restructuring, Sky News reports

Turk blames the rise of populist, extremist politics on the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs that have 'disenfranchised, disillusioned, a large segment of the population'
Cinema chain operator Cineworld Group wants to close roughly a quarter of its 100 sites in the UK and negotiate rent reductions at another 50 as part of a radical restructuring, Sky News reported on Thursday.
The restructuring comes after Cineworld's massive debt forced the group to file for administration in Britain last year and suspend trading on the London Stock Exchange.
The group is expected to formally outline the proposals to creditors, including landlords in the coming weeks, Sky News reported citing sources.
The insolvency mechanism employed by the cinema operator was expected to be a restructuring plan rather than a company voluntary arrangement, the report added.
“We continue to review our options but we don’t comment on rumours and speculation,” a Cineworld spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuters.
The scheme, uncovered by journalists and families searching for lost relatives, saw babies stolen from their mothers and then sold to adoptive parents in Georgia and abroad
The authority affirmed its concern for all of its citizens and guaranteed on following up on their safety
More than 150,000 people in the Palestinian territory have contracted skin diseases due to the squalid living conditions, according to the World Health Organisation
It will result, at the very least, in delays to any further trials of Trump, and may lead to cases being thrown out altogether, say legal experts
Wildfires have become more common and devastating in Greece in recent years because of climate change, according to scientists
At least 12 people were killed in military attacks in central and northern Gaza, according to health officials
Reform UK party leader rates chances in Clacton at more than 50 per cent