China: Trains suspended as heavy rain strikes Guangxi

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:54 PM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:58 PM

Over 30 passenger trains have suspended operation from Saturday to Monday morning due to the heavy rain in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, announced Nanning Railway Bureau on Saturday.

According to reports by Chinese media, heavy rain was experienced in the northern, central, and coastal regions of Guangxi from Saturday to Sunday morning, with some areas seeing intense downpours.

Cities of Qinzhou, Fangchenggang and Nanning faced exceptionally heavy rainfall, with Longmengang town of Qinzhou recording a 24-hour rainfall accumulation of 610.5 millimeters, making a record high for the city.

At 3 am on Sunday, the town witnessed a one-hour downpour of 189.6 millimeters, setting a new record for hourly rainfall in the region.