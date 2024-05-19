China: Trains suspended as heavy rain strikes Guangxi

The country was one of the donor states to freeze around $450 million in funds after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of participating in the Hamas-led attack
Over 30 passenger trains have suspended operation from Saturday to Monday morning due to the heavy rain in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, announced Nanning Railway Bureau on Saturday.
According to reports by Chinese media, heavy rain was experienced in the northern, central, and coastal regions of Guangxi from Saturday to Sunday morning, with some areas seeing intense downpours.
Cities of Qinzhou, Fangchenggang and Nanning faced exceptionally heavy rainfall, with Longmengang town of Qinzhou recording a 24-hour rainfall accumulation of 610.5 millimeters, making a record high for the city.
At 3 am on Sunday, the town witnessed a one-hour downpour of 189.6 millimeters, setting a new record for hourly rainfall in the region.
As of 3 am, the rainfall in Nanning approached nearly 200 millimeters, triggering a Level One response to prevent urban waterlogging.
Currently, the city's emergency response teams have deployed a total of 625 personnel for flood prevention and control, along with 105 vehicles and 80 sets of pumping equipment. All drainage pumping stations in the city have been put into operation.
