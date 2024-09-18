Catherine, Princess of Wales makes tentative return to work

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales applauds during the presentation for the Wimbledon men's singles final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on July 14, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:30 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:31 PM

Britain's Princess of Wales has taken a first step towards returning to her work on the early-years development of children, a week after announcing she had completed chemotherapy.

Catherine, 42, also known as Kate, held a meeting at Windsor Castle, west of London, with staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the organisation she established, on Tuesday.

The meeting was listed in the Court Circular, the official record of engagements carried out by members of the royal family, which was published in The Times newspaper on Wednesday.

The issue of childrens' early development has been described as mother-of-three Catherine's life's work by aides.