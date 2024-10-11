British Airways to cancel hundreds of winter flights on Rolls-Royce parts delays: Report

Photo: Reuters file

British Airways is canceling hundreds of long-haul flights this winter due to aircraft shortages linked to delays in delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The airline pointed to issues with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to its 787 aircraft as the reason for the cancellations, the report said.

British Airways and Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

