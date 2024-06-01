Boeing Starliner space capsule's first crewed test flight postponed

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams at Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 9:29 PM

The launch countdown for Boeing's new Starliner space capsule on its inaugural crewed test flight was halted on Saturday, postponing the mission for at least 24 hours.

The CST-200 Starliner's first voyage carrying two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) has been highly anticipated and much-delayed as Boeing scrambles to gain a greater share of lucrative Nasa business now dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The first attempt by Boeing to send an uncrewed Starliner to the space station in 2019 failed due to software and engineering glitches. A second try in 2022 succeeded, paving the way for efforts at getting the first crewed test mission off the ground.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A May 6 countdown was halted just two hours before launch time over a faulty pressure valve on the Atlas upper stage, followed by weeks of further delays caused by other engineering problems, since resolved, on the Starliner itself.

The gumdrop-shaped capsule had stood poised for blastoff from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by United Launch Alliance, a Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture.

The postponement was announced during a live Nasa webcast.

Launch forecasts on Saturday had called for a 90% chance of favourable weather conditions, and ULA said on social media earlier in the day that all systems were "go" for an on-time liftoff.

Boeing, whose commercial plane operations are in disarray after several sequential crises, badly needs a win in space for its Starliner venture, a program several years behind schedule with more than $1.5 billion in cost overruns.

While Boeing has struggled, SpaceX has become a dependable taxi to orbit for Nasa, which is backing a new generation of privately built spacecraft that can ferry astronauts to ISS and in the future — under its ambitious Artemis program - to the moon and eventually Mars.

Starliner would compete head-to-head with SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, which since 2020 has been NASA's only vehicle for sending ISS crew to orbit from US soil.