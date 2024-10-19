Boeing and workers reach tentative deal to end over month-long strike

Sat, Oct 19, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 16, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

The strike began September 13 in a dispute over pay and other compensation issues

Boeing workers from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 attend a rally during the strike in Seattle, Washington, US. October 15, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Boeing and its striking Seattle-area workers have reached a tentative deal to end a more than month-long stoppage, the union said Saturday.

Union members will vote Wednesday on the proposal to end the strike that began September 13 in a dispute over pay and other compensation issues, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on social media platform X in a message to its members.


