UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Biden says 'hoping' for Gaza ceasefire deal by Ramadan

He had said at the beginning of this week that he expected a deal by Monday for a six-week halt in the fighting between Israel and Hamas

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 7:55 AM

Last updated: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 8:22 AM

US President Joe Biden said Friday he was "hoping" for a ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas conflict by the holy month of Ramadan but agreement was still not sealed.

"I'm hoping so, we're still working real hard on it. We're not there yet," he told reporters at the White House when asked if he expected a deal by Ramadan, which will start on March 10 or 11, depending on the lunar calendar.

"We'll get there but we're not there yet – we may not get there," Biden added, without elaborating, as he headed to his helicopter to spend the weekend at the presidential Camp David retreat.

Biden had said at the beginning of this week that he expected a deal by Monday for a six-week halt in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, but has steadily walked back the timeline.

The 81-year-old Democrat announced earlier Friday that the United States would soon start airdropping aid to Gaza, a day after dozens of desperate Palestinians were killed rushing an aid convoy.

Biden has said the incident could complicate talks, but would not comment Friday on what was holding up a deal, adding: "I'm not going to tell you that because that'll get involved in the negotiations."

ALSO READ:


More news from World