Barcelona will raise tourist tax for cruise passengers: Mayor

Barcelona will raise the tourist tax for cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours, the mayor said in an interview published on Sunday.
Jaume Collboni said the current tourist tax for stopover cruise passengers was 7 euros ($7.61) per day. He did not say by how much the tax would be increased.
"We are going to propose..substantially increasing the tax for stopover cruise passengers," he told El Pais newspaper.
"In the case of stopover cruise passengers (less than 12 hours) there is intensive use of public space without any benefit for the city and a feeling of occupation and saturation. We want to have tourism that is respectful of the destination."
He said tourists, not local tax payers, should pay for local projects like air-conditioning schools.
The proposal will have to be agreed with the Catalan regional government, Collboni said.
In recent weeks, anti-tourism activists have staged protests in popular holiday destinations across Spain, such as Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and the Canary Islands, saying visitors drive up housing costs and lead to residents being unable to afford to live in city centres.
Another protest is planned in Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the largest Balearic Island on Sunday evening.
Collboni announced last month that the city will bar apartment rentals to tourists by 2028, an unexpectedly drastic move as it seeks to rein in soaring housing costs and make the city liveable for residents.
