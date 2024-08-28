Bangladesh revokes ban imposed on main Islamic party by ex-PM Hasina

They will be entitled to back pay for up to six years before they brought the action and for the time since, a total estimated to be more than 30 million pounds
Bangladesh's caretaker government revoked a ban on the country's main Islamic party and its affiliated groups on Wednesday, saying it has not found evidence of their involvement in "terrorist activities".
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party under an anti-terrorism law, blaming it for stoking deadly violence during student-led protests that turned into an uprising against Hasina, forcing her to resign and flee to India on August 5.
A gazette notification on Wednesday by the caretaker government that replaced Hasina's administration said there was "no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat" and its affiliates "in terrorist activities".
The party has denied allegations that it stoked violence and had condemned the ban as "illegal, extrajudicial and unconstitutional."
Jamaat has not been able to contest elections in Bangladesh after a court said in 2013 its registration as a political party conflicted with Bangladesh's secular constitution.
Shishir Monir, a lawyer for the party, said it will file a petition early next week at the Supreme Court to seek restoration of its registration.
They will be entitled to back pay for up to six years before they brought the action and for the time since, a total estimated to be more than 30 million pounds
Displaced Palestinians pushed onto beaches by evacuation orders
The ocean temperatures are rising in the South West Pacific at three times the rate worldwide, says Guterres
Harris campaign highlights Trump's Medal of Honour remarks
Financial hardship cited as main reason for not having children
State support for Israeli evacuees extended to September 30
The US military is better positioned to aid in the defense of Israel, and its own forces in the Middle East, than it was on April 13, says Air Force General Brown
New international student enrolments capped at 270,000 for 2025