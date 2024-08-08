Bangladesh Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of interim government

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus waves as he leaves his residence to attend the oath taking ceremony to lead an interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh's Nobel Peace Prize winning economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of the country's caretaker government on Thursday, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit and flee the country following violent protests.

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

"The country has the possibility of becoming a very beautiful nation," an emotional Yunus told reporters at the airport. "Whatever path our students show us, we will move ahead with that."

Yunus will be the chief adviser in the interim government tasked with holding fresh elections in the South Asian country of 170 million people.