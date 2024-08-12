Bangladesh is experiencing a student-led revolution, says Yunus

The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July
Bangladesh was experiencing a "student-led revolution" after the ouster of premier Sheikh Hasina, the South Asian country's new interim leader Muhammad Yunus said.
"This is a revolution, a student-led revolution," the Nobel laureate told a news briefing.
"There's no doubt about (that) because the business of the whole government collapsed."
Yunus arrived back in Bangladesh from Europe on Thursday after he was called by the student leaders of the protests that toppled Hasina and asked to steer democratic reforms.
"I said, 'I respect you, I admire you. What you have done is absolutely unparalleled'," he said.
"'Because you ordered me to do this, I take your order'," Yunus said he told them.
Several top allies of Hasina, whose iron-fisted tenure ended with her abrupt resignation and flight to India a week ago, subsequently stepped down.
Among them were the former chief justice of the Supreme Court and the central bank governor.
They had been issued ultimatums to quit their posts by students.
Yunus said their resignations had been conducted legally.
"I'm sure they will find the legal way to justify all of this, because legally... all the steps were followed," he said.
Yunus made the comments at an off-the-record media briefing on Sunday night at a state building being used as a temporary seat of government.
His office agreed to their publication on Monday evening.
The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July
Residents told to leave homes in the fire's path in Tizi Ouzou province, according to news site Ennahar Online
We have clear indications that the aim of Chadema's youth wing is not to celebrate the International Youth Day but to initiate and engage in violence, says police chief Haji
Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments
The quake was at a depth of 68km
People wore hats and cooled themselves with fans in the Basque country's Bilbao, one of the worst affected cities
Martial arts instructor Stewart McGill says he had seen more women signing up for classes since the unrest started
Videos on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes