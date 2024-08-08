E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina's future plans? No update, says India

Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
A view shows a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vandalised by protesters, a day after her resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A view shows a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vandalised by protesters, a day after her resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:50 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:53 PM

India's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is up to Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to "take things forward" regarding her future plans, adding that it had no update on the matter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"It is not appropriate to talk about her plans," spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in a post on X earlier in the afternoon, said he had spoken to Britain's foreign secretary and discussed "the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia".


Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests demanding her resignation, and has since been sheltering at an air base near New Delhi.

ALSO READ:


More news from World