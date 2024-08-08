Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina's future plans? No update, says India

Lymphir is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin
India's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is up to Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to "take things forward" regarding her future plans, adding that it had no update on the matter.
"It is not appropriate to talk about her plans," spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in a post on X earlier in the afternoon, said he had spoken to Britain's foreign secretary and discussed "the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia".
Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests demanding her resignation, and has since been sheltering at an air base near New Delhi.
Copernicus attributes the high temperatures largely to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-based industries
The emerging AI giants are facing a wave of lawsuits over using Internet content to build systems that create content on simple prompts
One taxi driver describes 'racist' attack; many say the riots don't represent Liverpool; other ethnic minorities say they are worried too
The single-story three- to four-bedroom homes take about three weeks to finish printing, with the foundation and metal roofs installed traditionally
Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles
About 65,000 spectators were expected at each show scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday
The comment was the first by the Kingdom since Ismail Haniyeh's death in Iran