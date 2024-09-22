E-Paper

At least 28 dead, 17 injured in Iran coal mine blast

It was a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine and 24 people are still missing

By Reuters

Photo: AP file used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:09 AM

A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan Province killed at least 28 people and injured 17, state television said on Sunday.

The accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine run by the Madanjoo company, state TV said. There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, it said.


"Seventeen injured people were transported to the hospital and 24 people are still missing," state TV said citing the head of Iran's Red Crescent.

The explosion occurred at 9pm (5.30pm GMT) on Saturday, state media said.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the victims' families. "I spoke with ministers and we will do our best to follow up," Pezeshkian said in televised comments.

