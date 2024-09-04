Asteroid to land near Philippines island shortly today

Photo: X/@esa

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 7:35 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 7:39 PM

A small asteroid is projected to enter Earth's atmosphere shortly and is expected to land near Luzon Island in Philippines.

According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid, 2024 RW1 (earlier referred to as CAQTDL2) will have no real impact and cause no damage either. There could be potential meteorites on the ground as well.

It will show as a bright and slow fireball, which people in the area can observe.

According to reports by the European Space Agency, the asteroid will land at 16.39 UTC (8.39pm UAE time). It added that the celestial is expected to burn up upon atmospheric entry creating a fireball. Its visibility is likely to be severely limited due to Typhoon Yagi and the ongoing Southwest Monsoon.

The ESA, however, said the exact location and time of the fireball event could still change.

The asteroid's trajectory as it will collide with Earth is shown in the map: