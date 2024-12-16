Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria: Statement

Photo: Reuters File

In a statement released on the social media accounts of the former Syrian presidency, ousted president Bashar al-Assad says his departure from Syria "was not planned".

He stated that Moscow requested his evacuation from the Hmeimim air base to Russia "on the evening of Sunday 8th December", hours after rebels took Damascus.

Assad explained that he resorted to posting the statement on social media after "several unsuccessful attempts" to release it through Arabic and international media outlets.