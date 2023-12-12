Watch: Sarees with pants? Air India's staff uniform gets 'unique' look

Photo: Screengrab

Indian's national carrier Air India on Tuesday unveiled the uniforms for cabin crew and pilots designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish gave a modern twist to the signature uniform of the flight attendants. The new uniforms showcase a variety of colours and timeless designs.

In the images and videos revealed by the airline, a few of the flight attendants are seen wearing sarees with pants. Isn't it the most comfortable Indo-Western look?

"Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future. These uniforms, envisioned by India's leading couturier Manish Malhotra, feature three quintessential Indian colours — red, aubergine, and gold, representing the confident, vibrant new India," the airline wrote on X.

Having designed these uniforms, Manish shared: "I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to design the uniforms for Air India. It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the national flag-bearer and showcase the elegance and charm of Indian fashion."

He said that his aim was "to create uniforms that capture the essence of India's diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look. By incorporating quintessential hues that are symbolic to India, I hope that these uniforms not only make the crew feel proud but also leave a lasting impression on the guests, representing the warmth and hospitality that India is known for. There have been times when halfway across the world I have caught a glimpse of an Air India and felt closer to India again. For me, designing these uniforms for the new era was an incredibly exciting chance. I wanted to stay true to Air India's roots while weaving in my own vision to represent the new chapter we are stepping in."

The new uniform will be rolled out by the end of this year.

