The shooter who fired at SAD leaders, including its former chief Badal, was identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the police
Photo: AFP
A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The shooter who fired at SAD leaders, including its former chief Badal, was identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the police. He was overpowered by people on the spot and caught.
ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here". He said, "no" when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.
Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."
The police official said that Badal was not hurt.
Clad in a a blue 'sewadar' uniform, Badal was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' religious punishment pronounced by Akal Takht Board for religious misconduct during his tenure from 2007 to 2017. A man fired at him, suddenly, while he was seated. People standing around him quickly captured the shooter.
Badal was declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht, which announced religious punishment for him. Badal, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 2007 to 2017, Badal is doing 'sewadar' work - washing utensils, cleaning shoes and bathrooms - at the Golden Temple. The Akal Takht issued the punishments for him citing the "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.
