Watch: Indian PM Modi arrives in the US

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 6:53 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 6:54 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday morning (local time) on the first day of his three-day visit to the United States.

Ahead of leaving India, PM Modi said in his departure statement that he looked forward to joining his colleagues — President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit.

The Prime Minister said that his meeting with President Biden will allow the two countries to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Just ahead of the Quad summit, PM Modi will engage in a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Next on the PM's agenda will be the annual Quad summit to be held in Wilmington, Delware, the hometown of US President Joe Biden.

The Sixth Quad summit brings together India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

The summit is also critical for India as it will be hosting the next Summit.