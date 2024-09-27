Watch: Dubai Crown Prince arrives in Uzbekistan on official visit

Photo: Dubai Media Office/X

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 4:01 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Friday arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

Leading a high-level delegation, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

The Dubai Crown Prince is set to met with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as several senior officials, to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and expanding bilateral relations between the two nations.

Watch the video below: