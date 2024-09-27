E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Dubai Crown Prince arrives in Uzbekistan on official visit

Sheikh Hamdan is set to met with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as several senior officials

By WAM & Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Dubai Media Office/X
Photo: Dubai Media Office/X

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 4:01 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Friday arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

Leading a high-level delegation, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai Crown Prince is set to met with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as several senior officials, to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and expanding bilateral relations between the two nations.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ:


More news from World