Watch: Delhi Police conduct helicopter slithering exercise ahead of G20 Summit

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 12:47 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 12:49 PM

The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10.

As part of its preparations, the trainee commandos of Delhi Police conducted the helicopter slithering exercise on Friday.

The helicopter slithering exercise was conducted by the second batch of trainee commandos of Delhi Police at the Police Academy in the capital, ahead of the G20 Summit.

On May 31, Delhi Police gave training to the first batch of recruited commandos, at the Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan, using an M-17 helicopter.

Earlier on Thursday, while speaking to ANI, Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, explained the security arrangements that have been made for the mega event.

"Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests. 'Vikrant', our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation, will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared."

"All the security situations are very tight, and we are going to conduct this global event very successfully," she further said.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days — September 9-10 — at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

This year's summit will be the 18th G20 event and India's first in terms of presidency. The theme of this year's G20 is "Vasundhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises of 19 countries — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.

ALSO READ: