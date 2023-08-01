Watch: Filipino bride walks down flooded aisle in wedding gown after typhoon Doksuri, video goes viral

The foreign ministry cites security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden
A Filipino bride has taken the internet by storm after she decided to continue her wedding despite flooding after a typhoon hit.
Typhoon Doksuri brought a huge storm with it, causing power outages, flooding and devastation. The now-newlywed couple did not let the storm and the typhoon dampen their spirits and continued with their wedding.
In a video that has now being going viral, the bride can be seen wading through the water in the church as she walks to the altar, her trailing gown and veil floating behind her.
The groom and his parents looked prepared for the ocassion, as the groom's trousers were cuffed at the bottom and he switched his formal shoes for a pair of slides. His father followed suit. The groom's mother is seen lifting her gown as she walks through the flooded church.
Receiving appreciation for their high-spritedness, several people have commented on the groom's cousin's Facebook post which has pictures and short clips from the eventful day.
In an ode to their spirit, their cousin captioned the post, "There's no storm or flood for two people in love, so the wedding continues!"
ALSO READ:
The foreign ministry cites security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden
Macron warns that attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated and anyone who attacks French citizens will see an immediate response
Algeria unilaterally cut ties with Morocco in 2021 and halted the flow of a gas pipeline to Spain via Morocco
The quake was 10 km deep, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
The French government called for a return to constitutional order
Prosecutors confirmed the arrest on charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment
Noushad from Kerala says he left home after wife and her friends assaulted him following a quarrel at home
One person arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the child of migrant workers from Bihar