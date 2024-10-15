Warner Bros Discovery to launch Max streaming in 7 Asian markets in November

Photo: Reuters file

Warner Bros Discovery will launch its Max streaming service across seven Asian markets on November 19, making the platform available in more than 72 markets, the media giant said on Tuesday.

Warner Bros said it will bring popular content from iconic brands such as HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, and Cartoon Network to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

This announcement comes after the company said last month it expects to add more than six million subscribers to its Max streaming platform in the third quarter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Warner Bros Discovery relaunched its streaming service in May 2023, with expanded programming offerings and extended Max to Europe this May, capitalizing on the anticipation of the Olympic Games held in Paris earlier this year.