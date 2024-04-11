Vietnamese real estate tycoon sentenced to death in multi-billion-dollar fraud case

The Tesla CEO made the announcement in a post on social media platform X
A top Vietnamese property tycoon was sentenced to death on Thursday in one of the biggest corruption cases in history, with an estimated $27 billion in damages.
The jury in Ho Chi Minh City rejected all defence arguments by Truong My Lan, chair of major developer Van Thinh Phat, finding her guilty of swindling cash from Saigon Commercial Bank over a decade. Her actions had "eroded people's trust in the leadership of the Party and state," the jury said, according to state media.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
More than a dozen police cars and vans carrying the defendants arrived at the colonial-era courthouse in the early morning. The defendants include former central bankers, ex-government officials and previous SCB executives.
Lan allegedly embezzled $12.5 billion, but prosecutors said on Thursday the total damages caused by the scam now amounted to $27 billion – a figure equivalent to six percent of the country's 2023 GDP.
She denied the charges and blamed her subordinates.
ALSO READ:
The Tesla CEO made the announcement in a post on social media platform X
It comes a day after at least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan
Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
The technology that brings us closer to distant cultures and global events also fragments our media ecosystems
Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths
A tsunami warning has been issued for Philippines and the islands of southern Japan
The shooting took place at a school in Helsinki suburb, which has around 800 students
FSB says they were involved in the financing and supply of terrorist means to the perpetrators of the Moscow concert hall attack