Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

A Vietnamese court upheld the death penalty on Tuesday for a property tycoon in a multi-billion dollar fraud case -- but said her life could still be spared if she paid back three quarters of the assets she embezzled.

Property developer Truong My Lan, 68, was convicted earlier this year of swindling money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) — which prosecutors said she controlled — and condemned to die for fraud totalling $27 billion.

She appealed the verdict in a month-long trial, but on Tuesday the court in Ho Chi Minh City determined that there was "no basis" to reduce the death sentence for Lan.

However, there is still a chance for her to escape the death penalty.

The court said on Tuesday that if she returns three quarters of the stolen assets, her sentence could be reduced to life imprisonment.

Tens of thousands of people who invested their savings in SCB lost money, shocking the communist nation and prompting rare protests from the victims.

Lan, who founded real estate development group Van Thinh Phat, earlier told the court in Ho Chi Minh City "the quickest way" to repay the stolen funds would be "to liquidate SCB, and sell our assets to repay SBV (State Bank of Vietnam) and the people".

"I feel pained due to the waste of national resources," Lan said last week, adding she felt "very embarrassed to be charged with this crime".

Lan owned just five per cent of shares in SCB on paper, but at her trial, the court concluded that she effectively controlled more than 90 per cent through family, friends and staff.

The State Bank said in April that it pumped funds into SCB to stabilise it, without revealing how much.