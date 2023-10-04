Video: At least 23 Indian soldiers missing due to flash flood in Sikkim

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 8:45 AM

As many as 23 army jawans have been reported missing after a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River of Lachen Valley due to a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, said officials.

The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Guwahati informed about the incident on X and posted, "23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim."

Giving information about the outburst, the Gangtok District Administration said, "The flash flood made its way through River Teesta sweeping Indreni Bridge in Singtam town, some 30 kilometres from Gangtok. A connecting bridge of the Balutar hamlet was also swept away around 4 am."

South Lhonark lake, situated in North West Sikkim, had seen a cloud burst causing incessant monsoon rainfall during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

As per information from Mangan District Administration, Chungthang town, some 90 kilometres north of Gangtok, houses the Teesta Stage 3 Dam. Upon high alert, the local residents have been evacuated in the area.

"Similarly, the Teesta Stage 5 dam at Dikchu in Mangan district was opened up for water disbursement after a high alert. It is reported that the control room of the dam has been severely damaged," they informed.

Many homes near the River Teesta, situated in Gangtok's Singtam have been evacuated. Additionally, temporary relief facilities have been established in the town's Singtam Senior Secondary School, added officials.

