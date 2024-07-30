Watch: Kerala landslide rescue operations continue, 300 deployed to find survivors

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 7:26 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 7:36 PM

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that more than 250 people have been evacuated to a safer location and 300 personnel have been deployed for rescue operations after a landslide hit the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Rai said, "Today morning, the Wayanad district of Kerala witnessed a tragic incident of a landslide... two people have been rescued from the debries and around 250 people have been evacuated to safer locations," he said.

He further added that Prime Minister Modi has been monitoring the situation and has instructed Union Minister George Kurian to visit the incident site and assess the situation in Kerala.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation and instructed Union Minister George Kurian to go and assess the situation in the affected areas. The Home Minister also spoke with the Kerala Chief Minister and said that they will get whatever resources they need from the central government," he said.

Rai further said that two teams of the NDRF, two columns of the Indian army and two IAF helicopters have been pressed into the rescue operations and 300 personnel have been deployed.

#WATCH | Kerala: Latest visuals of the rescue operation in Chooralmala area of Wayanad where a landslide occurred earlier today claiming the lives of over 93 people. pic.twitter.com/gEVGiNXVOn — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

"After the incident, two teams of NDRF, two columns of the Indian army and two IAF helicopters have been pressed into rescue operations. For the construction of three bailey bridges, a column of the Army's Madaras Engineering Group is getting ready, which will leave for the site by 4pm," said Rai.