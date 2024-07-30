Watch: Kerala landslide rescue operations continue, 300 deployed to find survivors

The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that more than 250 people have been evacuated to a safer location and 300 personnel have been deployed for rescue operations after a landslide hit the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Rai said, "Today morning, the Wayanad district of Kerala witnessed a tragic incident of a landslide... two people have been rescued from the debries and around 250 people have been evacuated to safer locations," he said.
He further added that Prime Minister Modi has been monitoring the situation and has instructed Union Minister George Kurian to visit the incident site and assess the situation in Kerala.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation and instructed Union Minister George Kurian to go and assess the situation in the affected areas. The Home Minister also spoke with the Kerala Chief Minister and said that they will get whatever resources they need from the central government," he said.
Rai further said that two teams of the NDRF, two columns of the Indian army and two IAF helicopters have been pressed into the rescue operations and 300 personnel have been deployed.
"After the incident, two teams of NDRF, two columns of the Indian army and two IAF helicopters have been pressed into rescue operations. For the construction of three bailey bridges, a column of the Army's Madaras Engineering Group is getting ready, which will leave for the site by 4pm," said Rai.
"Three hundred personnel have been deployed for rescue operations. Three more teams of NDRF are reaching the spot, along with a dog squad that has also been sent to the spot for rescue operations," he added.
He also said that two helicopters had been deployed but due to bad weather, they were unable to land there.
"Two helicopters have been deployed there but due to bad weather, they are unable to make a landing there... we are still trying our best...NDRF is on ground and rescue operations are underway," he said.
ALSO READ:
The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders
Tensions have surged on Israel's northern border after a rocket strike on the annexed Golan Heights
Violence erupted after student rallies against civil service job quotas this month and death toll includes several police officers
Acts of violence counted in the survey included kicking or hitting as well as any unwanted sexual act, such as rape or attempted rape
Several airlines including Lufthansa, Air France and Royal Jordanian announced on Monday they had suspended all flights to Beirut
Rules would make justices refrain from political activity; proposals unlikely to be passed by divided Congress
An urgent solution is needed to relocate these people to more humane conditions and to allow for the processing of their asylum claims, says British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq
The quake was at a depth of 10 km