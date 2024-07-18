E-Paper

UAE warns citizens in South Korea of floods due to heavy rains

Citizens have been advised to avoid any mountainous and coastal areas

By Wam

A road leading to a village is cordoned off due to heavy rain in Wanju, South Korea, July 10, 2024. Reuters
A road leading to a village is cordoned off due to heavy rain in Wanju, South Korea, July 10, 2024. Reuters

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:29 PM

The UAE Mission in Seoul has urged UAE nationals in the Republic of Korea to exercise caution due to expected heavy rains and floods in the country.

Citizens have been advised to avoid any mountainous and coastal areas.


The mission also stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact emergency numbers on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.

