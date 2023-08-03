UAE-Pakistan Cepa in the works, says envoy

Scientists develop 'cancer-killing pill' named in memory of 9-year-old who died of deadly disease
The UAE was working to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with Pakistan that would create many new opportunities for the entrepreneurs of both countries to promote bilateral trade and exports.
This was said by Rashid Abdul Rehman Al Ali, Deputy Head of Mission of the UAE Embassy, while addressing the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).
He said he was quite optimistic about the economic future of Pakistan as FDI from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and China was coming to the South Asian country.
He termed the holding of the first-ever Pakistan Minerals Summit a positive development for the country.
The envoy said the UAE wanted to further promote investment in Pakistan with a focus on agriculture, textiles, marble and tiles, gemstone, mining, and petroleum.
He added that Pakistan was one of the most favourable countries for tourism and an improved infrastructure would attract more visitors.
Business leader Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed cordial relations, which were based on common foundations of history, religion and culture. He said the UAE has always helped Pakistan in difficult times.
Bakhtawari, former president of ICCI and Secretary General UBG, said that ICCI would like to organise a Pak-UAE business forum in the auditorium in collaboration with UAE Embassy.
