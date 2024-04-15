UAE offers condolences to Oman over flood victims

The airline has already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman over the victims of the floods that hit the sultanate, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
UAE Vice-Presidents, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also dispatched similar messages to the Sultan of Oman.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
After torrential rains lashed the country, various parts of Oman experienced severe flooding. The Royal Oman Police promptly responded to rescue school students trapped in buses, families stranded inside flooded houses, and motorists swept away in their vehicles by strong water currents.
Field teams of the Royal Oman Police, the Royal Army of Oman, the Civil Defence Authority and the ambulance moved students from the school to a safer place. Residents also pitched in to move stranded people in their vehicles.
As heavy rains continued to lash Oman on Monday, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) recovered the body of an individual who had gone missing in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The death toll from the inclement weather conditions is now thirteen. The dead include nine students, two residents and an expatriate, according to the National Committee for Emergency Management.
ALSO READ:
The airline has already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18
All flights at Egyptian airports are according to the usual schedules, except for some flights heading to countries that have closed their airspace, said the govt
Air India and Vistara have announced avoidance of Iranian airspace and are taking longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations
Israel has a multi-layered air defence system that has intercepted thousands of rockets since it first went into operation in 2011
Police said there was no evidence to suggest Joel Cauchi was 'driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise'
Tehran warned the United States on Sunday to 'stay away' from its conflict with Israel
Ten people were injured in the accident, which happened late Friday afternoon in the resort city of Antalya when a supporting pylon collapsed
Dairy-based and malt-based beverages also cannot be labelled as 'health drinks' in the country