UAE leaders offer condolences to Philippine president over deaths in floods

KidZania offers young children the chance to play at dozens of different jobs, from firefighter to dentist, in giant indoor centres that receives hundreds of thousands of visitors a year
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr over the deaths that were recorded after Typhoon Gaemi pummelled the Southeast Asian country.
At least 12 people died from floods and landslides across the country, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday.
Amid the floods, classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices were suspended. Hundreds of flights were grounded; however, those between Dubai and Manila were unaffected as of Press time.
The UAE Embassy in Manila earlier issued an alert, calling on Emiratis in the Philippines to exercise caution.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also sent cables of condolences Philippine President Marcos.
ALSO READ:
KidZania offers young children the chance to play at dozens of different jobs, from firefighter to dentist, in giant indoor centres that receives hundreds of thousands of visitors a year
The protests abated after the Supreme Court ruled on Sunday in favour of an appeal from the government and directed that 93 per cent of jobs should be open to candidates on merit
Some scientists have suggested 2024 could outrank 2023 as the hottest year since records began
One in 20 adults in England and Wales, or 2.3 million people, will be perpetrators of crimes against women and girls annually: Study
An unofficial survey of delegates shows Harris with more than 2,500 delegates, well over the 1,976 needed to win a vote in the coming weeks
The Palestinian Olympic Committee on Monday joined calls for Israel to be excluded from the Games
Potential challengers instead line up behind the vice-president; Republicans hint at legal challenge to Democrats' switch
The mother of the killer had been in the nursing home for 10 years, says minister Piletic