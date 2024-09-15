Typhoon Yagi: 113 killed in Myanmar floods, 320,000 people displaced

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 4:58 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 5:34 PM

The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has jumped to 113 and more than 320,000 people have been displaced, the junta said on Sunday.

"Around the country, 113 people have been killed, 64 are missing and 14 injured" as of the night of September 14, spokesman Zaw Min Tun said, adding "more than 320,000 from 78,000 households were evacuated to temporary relief camps".

Torrential rain has lashed conflict-racked Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi which smashed into Vietnam on September 7, wrecking infrastructure and causing deadly landslides across the region.

Floods and landslides have killed almost 350 people in Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand in the wake of Typhoon Yagi, which hit the region last weekend, according to official figures.

Typhoon Yagi tore through southern China and the Philippines, killing at least 24 people and injuring dozens of others.