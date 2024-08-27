Typhoon disrupts travel, brings heavy rain in Japan

High waves are observed along the shore as Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwestern Japan in Miyazaki, on August 27, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 4:49 PM

There were also delays on other parts of the high-speed network and local trains, Central Japan Railway and West Japan Railway operators said.

A strong typhoon was heading for southern Japan on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and disrupting bullet trains and flights.

Typhoon Shanshan was moving towards the southern Amami archipelago, packing gusts of up to 216km per hour.

Heavy rain prompted the suspension of the bullet train between the central cities of Hamamatsu and Toyohashi, with services resuming at 9.15am, according to the operator.

Japan Airlines said it will cancel 116 domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as six international flights.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to "evacuate from dangerous places", as it warned of heavy rain and potential landslides in the central Shizuoka area and high waves hitting the southern Amami region.

Typhoon Shanshan is expected to veer towards the main southern island of Kyushu later this week.

It comes in the wake of Typhoon Ampil, which disrupted hundreds of flights and trains this month.