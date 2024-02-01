Two dead, at least five hurt in Philippine fireworks factory blast

The states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have advertised for around 10,000 positions each for construction workers in Israel
A firecracker factory blew up near the Philippine capital on Thursday, killing two people and leaving at least five others with serious injuries, local authorities said.
The blast sparked a fire that burned down the factory near Cabuyao city, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Manila, leaving the victims with severe burns, the authorities said.
"We're still trying to identify the casualties. At least five were seriously injured and one of them is in intensive care" at a local hospital, Cabuyao police officer Dominador Agcaoili told AFP.
He said two people were killed.
Cabuyao Mayor Dennis Hain told DWPM radio in an interview that the fire left two dead and six injured, one more than the police tally.
He said the victims included a child aged between six and seven who may be the child of one of the factory workers.
The blast also broke windows at some homes in the village where the factory is located, the mayor said.
Deadly accidents are fairly common in the country's poorly regulated fireworks industry.
