Troops pull-back allows India, China to consider 'other aspects' of ties, says Indian foreign minister

Jaishankar made this statement in Parliament on India-China bilateral ties

Published: Tue 3 Dec 2024, 6:52 PM

Updated: Tue 3 Dec 2024, 6:53 PM

  • Reuters

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Reuters File Photo

India and China will consider "other aspects" of their bilateral ties in a calibrated manner now that they have completed pulling back their troops from the last two face-off points on their Himalayan border, India's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The conclusion of the disengagement phase now allows us to consider other aspects of our bilateral engagement in a calibrated manner," S Jaishankar told Parliament.



