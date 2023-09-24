UAE

Train crashes in Pakistan injuring at least 30

Railway authorities suspended the driver of the Lahore-bound passenger train, along with three others

By AP

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 2:54 PM

Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 8:55 PM

A passenger train collided with another already parked and carrying goods in eastern Pakistan on Sunday, injuring at least 30 passengers, five of them seriously, officials said.

Railway authorities suspended the driver of the Lahore-bound passenger train, his assistant and two of the ground staff for negligence as an investigation has been opened, said top railways official Shahid Aziz.

Aziz said the incident happened in Shaikhupura district near Qila Sattar Shah station early morning as the passenger train which left Mianwali for Lahore was directed to the track where the goods train was already parked.

He said most of the injured were treated at the train station, but those with serious injuries were moved to hospital and the tracks were quickly cleared.

