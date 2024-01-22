Three Pakistan universities shut over security threats: Police

There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
Three universities affiliated with Pakistan's military were shut over security threats in the capital Islamabad on Monday, police said.
Pakistan is due to vote in general elections in two weeks amid overlapping political, economic and security crises -- with a spike in militant attacks targeting police and soldiers.
An Islamabad police official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the National Defence University, Bahria University and Air University in Islamabad were "shut down because of potential threats".
The institutions are tied to Pakistan's army, navy and air force, respectively.
"Due to security reasons... all faculty and staff, except security and necessary admin staff, will work from home," said a text sent to Bahria University students and seen by AFP.
Pakistan goes to the polls on February 8 and thousands of auxiliary security forces are set to saturate the nation's capital and northwestern region abutting Afghanistan.
The South Asian nation of 240 million has seen an uptick in attacks along its border regions since the Taliban surged back to power there in 2021, and has consistently claimed Kabul is giving safe haven to militants.
Last year saw casualties hit a six-year high with more than 1,500 civilians, security forces and militants killed, according to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies.
In 2014, the Pakistan Taliban stormed an army public school in the northwestern provincial capital of Peshawar and killed more than 150 people, the majority of them children, triggering a massive army campaign to rout the militants.
There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
One of the survivors is in a critical condition, according to police
Border points closed following a dispute over demands for drivers from both sides to have visas and passports
He had been battling with a prolonged illness for several months
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine
The female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues
Most of those who died in the tragic incident were children
Prince Abdul Mateen,10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic in a ceremony that began on January 7