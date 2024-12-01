Three killed as Cyclone Fengal pummels India's south

A man pulls his three-wheeler cart amid heavy wind and rain at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday, ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fengal in India's state of Tamil Nadu. AFP

A low-level cyclone that smashed into India's southern coastline killed at least three people but otherwise did not cause widespread damage, officials said.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall late Saturday with sustained winds of 70-80 km an hour.

Three people were electrocuted as a result of the storm in Chennai, Tamil Nadu state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told reporters late on Saturday.

But damage from the cyclone was otherwise "minimal", he added.

The Times of India newspaper reported the death toll was four, adding that there was "flooding" and trees falling but "not to the extent feared".

Cyclones — the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the northwestern Pacific — are a regular and deadly menace in the northern Indian Ocean.

While the storm is expected to gradually weaken into a depression later Sunday, India's weather bureau warned of heavy rain across parts of India's south.

It advised a total suspension of fishing operations and also said there was a "moderate to high flash flood risk" in some areas.