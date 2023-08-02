'This hero is 57?' Shah Rukh Khan responds to Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra’s viral tweet

As the first song from his upcoming action thriller is released, have you seen the Bollywood superstar's latest dance moves?

Screengrab: X (Twitter)

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 5:52 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has found a fan in billionaire Anand Mahindra, chairman of the multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group.

The industrialist — after watching the actor’s dance moves in Jawan’s latest song Zinda Banda — tweeted: “This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly, his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people."

He shared the post with the star's latest dance video:

Acknowledging Mahindra’s post, Shah Rukh Khan said he was just trying his best to keep up with life that is “short and fast”.

The actor tweeted:

The makers of Jawan, on Monday released the first song Zinda Banda from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller. The music composition is by Anirudh Ravichander.

Announcing the release of Zinda Banda on Instagram, Khan wrote: “When principles are at stake, one must fight, this battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi Sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda.”

Zinda Banda has been released in Hindi, Tamil (Vandha Edam) and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa). The dance was choreographed by Shobi, according to news agency ANI.

Speaking about the peppy track, composer Anirudh told the news agency: “Zinda Banda holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It’s also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom.”

“It’s been a challenging and creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of Jawan as much as I enjoyed creating it," he added.

Jawan also features south superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance in the film. The movie will be released worldwide on September 7.

ALSO READ: