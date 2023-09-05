Think you know all about Chandrayaan-3? ISRO announces Rs100,000 cash prize for new quiz

Palestinian president calls American position as aggressive and immoral after it vetoed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the territory
Indian citizens now have the chance of winning cash prizes up to Rs100,000 with the 'Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz', as announced by ISRO on Tuesday.
The citizen engagement platform of Government of India 'mygovindia', has organised the challenge.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the platform announced it's latest initiative on the heels of India's space mission accomplishment.
The quiz titled 'Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz', has been organised with the aim of honouring India's space exploration journey, "to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery".
Good news for all those living outside of India, but still holding Indian citizenship, you can participate in the quiz too as it is open to all Indian citizens.
The quiz' top winner will claim the grand prize of Rs100,000, with the second-best performer winning Rs75,000. The third best performer will be rewarded a cash prize of Rs50,000.
If you have not reached the top three, fear not for there are consolation prizes being given out too. The next hundred best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs2,000 each, with the next two hundred best performers winning consolation prizes of Rs1,000 each.
It will be a timed quiz with 10 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. There will be no negative marking.
Citizens can take the quiz at isroquiz.mygov.in.
