UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Thai bus accident kills 14, more than 20 injured

Rescuers were seen pulling passengers out from the wreckage

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM

A bus lost control and crashed into a tree in Thailand, killing 14 passengers and injuring more than 20, the state-owned Transport Company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in country's western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan at half past midnight.

The bus's front was split in half after the crash, according to state broadcaster ThaiPBS.

Rescuers were seen pulling passengers out from the wreckage.

"All those injured are being treated at hospital," the statement said, adding that an investigation on the causes of the accident was being carried out.

ALSO READ:


More news from World