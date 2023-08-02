'Terrible loss to film industry': Bollywood stars pay tribute to veteran art director Nitin Desai

In an image uploaded on social media, Malala and husband Asser Malik are seen posing together inside a photo booth, which resembles a Barbie box
Indian art director Nitin Desai was found dead at his studio on Wednesday — and as soon as the news broke, tributes poured in from all corners of Bollywood, from filmmakers to actors and actresses.
Working his way up from TV to the film industry, Desai was a well-respected figure who had raked in multiple awards, including four National Film Awards, three Filmfare Best Art Direction titles, and even India's fourth-highest civilian award.
News of Desai's death rocked Bollywood. Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was among the first to pay his condolences on X (formerly Twitter):
Actor Riteish Deshmukh said, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema, is no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Sanjay Dutt said Desai’s “contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental.”
Veteran actress Hema Malini said Desai’s “passing is a terrible loss to the film industry.”
Actress Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. Nitin Desai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace, sir.”
According to Guillermo Sohnlein, a space station could make it possible even if it elicits sci-fi comparisons
Remi Lucidi was known for his photos from the edge of tall buildings in different parts of the world
Besides dealing with the threat of shelling, frequent power and internet outages, Maria Shtonda faced transport hurdle and commuting became a challenge
He hands out Earthshot Burgers to highlight the work of last year's winners of the prize he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems
The foreign ministry cites security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden
Macron warns that attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated and anyone who attacks French citizens will see an immediate response
Algeria unilaterally cut ties with Morocco in 2021 and halted the flow of a gas pipeline to Spain via Morocco