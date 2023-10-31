Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan

The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
A suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage inside a post office in Japan, authorities said Tuesday.
"At approximately 2.15pm today (0515 GMT), a person has taken hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi city... The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun," the city's authorities said on their website.
The incident came as police investigated a shooting incident in the same region earlier in the day.
Two people were slightly wounded in that incident, but it was unclear how they were hurt.
Images on television showed the man inside the post office in a baseball cap and a white vest under a dark coat, with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.
ALSO READ:
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government
The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang
Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication
She was initially named in the lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general but was eventually dropped as a defendant
Malaysia on Thursday warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta
Omar Al Olama among the members of the newly-formed body to tackle international challenges, opportunities and governance of AI