Suspect surrenders in killing of Australian couple, relative in Philippines

Police investigators in the courtyard of The Lake Hotel in Tagaytay City, Cavite Province, Philippines, on July 12, 2024.

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 3:51 PM

A suspect in the July 10 killing of an Australian couple and their Filipino relative at a Philippine hotel has surrendered, police said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old man was handed over to police on Wednesday after turning himself in to local officials late on Tuesday over the killing of David Fisk, 57, his Filipino-born Australian wife Lucita Cortez, 55, and her relative Mary Jane Cortez, 30, the Tagaytay city police said in a statement.

The three were found dead at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay, a tourist destination near Manila. They were face down with both hands and feet tied and their faces covered in packaging tape, according to the police. The police withheld the suspect's identity, but described him as a former employee of The Lake Hotel where he worked as a pool attendant before being fired for stealing items from a hotel room in March. He was previously arrested for violating gun laws and is a known gambler, police said.



Police and the town mayor have said the attack was an isolated case.