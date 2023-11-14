UAE

Subrata Roy, chairman of Sahara Group passes away

He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes

by

Web Desk
Photo: ANI file
Photo: ANI file

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 11:13 PM

Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 11:18 PM

Subrata Roy chairman of India's Sahara Group, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest. He was 75.

A company statement said that he had passed away at 10.30pm (9pm UAE Time) due to a cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

He had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on Sunday following a decline in health.

