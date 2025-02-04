Sri Lanka president vows to end island's 'corrupt' image

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (C) prepares to hoist the national flag during the country's 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Independence Square in Colombo on Tuesday. AFP

His government instead staged a scaled-down military march in keeping with his pledge to pare lavish spending on government officialdom.

Sri Lanka's leftist president marked the anniversary of independence from Britain on Tuesday with a pledge to change the impoverished island nation's image as a "corrupt" country.

Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake dispensed with the usual elaborate military pageantry of jet flyovers and horse parades to mark the 1948 handover of power.

"We are committed to transforming Sri Lanka's global image from a country known for corrupt governance," he said in a message to the nation.

"Despite countless obstacles and the deep-rooted flaws of the past corrupt political system, the people's government, built by the collective will of the citizens, is steadily progressing forward."

Dissanayake's government concluded a long-delayed debt restructuring with both bilateral and private creditors late last year, ending Sri Lanka's status as a bankrupt nation.

Sri Lanka had defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 after running out of foreign exchange to finance the import of food, fuel, medicines and other essentials.