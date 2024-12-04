South Korean opposition parties say filed motion to impeach president

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, lawmakers and people attend a rally to condemn South Korean President's surprise declarations of the martial law last night and to call for his resignation, at the national assembly in Seoul, South Korea December 4, 2024. Reuters

South Korean opposition parties said Wednesday they had submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

"We've submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently," representatives for six opposition parties including the main Democratic Party said at a live press briefing, adding they would discuss when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.

ALSO READ: